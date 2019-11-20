USDA NASS to gather row crop data for County Agricultural Production Survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 41 states, including South Dakota, as part of its County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS). The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and total yield and production of row crops down to the county level.

“The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Erik Gerlach, South Dakota State Statistician. “We hope every producer will take the time to respond if they receive this survey. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections, and more. When enough producers respond to surveys, NASS is able to publish data. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”

Within the next few weeks NASS representatives will contact selected South Dakota growers to arrange telephone or in-person interviews to complete the survey. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified as required by federal law.