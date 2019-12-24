USDA Grants Mr. Claus Movement Permit in USA

The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has issued a movement permit to Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole, a broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited.

The permit will allow reindeer to enter and exit the United States between 7pm today (Dec. 24) and 7am tomorrow.

US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says with a growing world population, Mr. Claus will have his busiest Christmas yet. USDA wants to ensure they’re not hindering Mr. Claus’ work spreading Christmas Cheer. He says ease of access into the United States for Mr. Claus and his reindeer will ensure children all over the country– including Perdue’s 14 grandchildren– will wake up Christmas morning filled with the spirit of the season.

In addition to the normal disease testing requirements, flying reindeer must undergo additional tests to ensure they will be able to safely handle significant changes in altitude and temperature throughout their journey, and are fit for landing on rooftops. On this year’s health certificate, the accredited veterinarian noted one of the reindeer– Rudolph– was positive for “red nose syndrome.” However, this is normal for him and not an animal health concern. The veterinarian also verified the reindeer have been vaccinated against any diseases they could encounter on their trip around the world.

Mr. Claus and the reindeer will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells, filled with brightly wrapped gifts. Port personnel will clean and disinfect the runners and underside of the sleigh at the time of entry and will also conduct a short visual inspection of the reindeer. Mr. Claus will also have his boots disinfected and will thoroughly wash his hands. These measures are intended to prevent the entry of any livestock diseases the team may encounter during deliveries to farms around the world prior to entering the United States.

Mr. Claus has also provided an advance list of what port personnel should expect upon their arrival. This includes a variety of food items, all of which come from approved locations and none of which pose a threat to US animal or plant health.