USDA forecast shows winter wheat production in SD up in 2019

Based on June 1 conditions, South Dakota’s 2019 winter wheat crop is forecast at 37.4 million bushels, up 18 percent from last year’s crop, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Average yield is forecast at 52 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last year.

Acreage to be harvested for grain is estimated at 720,000 acres, up 60,000 acres from last year.

This would be 85 percent of the planted acres, compared with last year’s 80 percent harvested.