USDA Begins Process to Regulate Hemp Production

The USDA is moving forward on the process of creating regulations that would oversee commercial hemp production in the United States. The Packer Dot Com says once the information-gathering is wrapped up, the agency will then use the information to write regulations that will include provisions for federally-regulated hemp production. The regulations will also include a process for submitting state, as well as Indian tribal production plans to the agency. USDA says regulations for states and tribes who submit plans will include things like land to be used for planting, testing, effective disposal of plants and products, compliance with law enforcement, and many others. The law requires USDA to complete reviews of its plans within 60 days once the regulations are effective. USDA is also required to establish a plan to monitor and regulate hemp production in states or Indian tribes that don’t yet have an approved state plan. The USDA’s intention is to roll the regulations out by the fall of this year in order to make sure growers who want to plant hemp can be ready for the 2020 growing season.