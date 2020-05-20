USDA asking for producer feedback on 2020 crops and stocks

During the next several weeks, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct the June Agricultural Survey. The agency will contact producers across South Dakota to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1, 2020.

“The June Agricultural Survey is a critical survey of commodities for the 2020 growing season,” said NASS’ South Dakota State Statistician Erik Gerlach. “When growers respond to this survey, they provide essential information that helps determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2020 crop year. Results from this survey are used by farmers and ranchers, USDA, businesses, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers, and others who use the survey information in making a wide range of decisions that benefit the producer.”

Growers can respond to the June Agricultural Survey online, by phone, or mail. They will be asked to provide information on planted and harvested acreage and grain stocks.

“NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents by keeping all individual information confidential, and publishing the data in aggregate form only to ensure that no operation or producer can be identified,” said Gerlach. “We recognize that this is a hectic time for farmers, but the information they provide helps U.S. agriculture remain viable and capable. I urge them to respond to the June Agricultural Survey and thank them for their cooperation.”

NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the annual Acreage and quarterly Grain Stocks reports, to be released June 30, 2020. The survey data also contribute to NASS’ monthly and annual Crop Production reports, the annual Small Grains Summary, and USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

These and all NASS reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications/. For more information, call the NASS South Dakota Field Office at 800-582-6443.