USDA and FDA Agree on Joint Regulation of Cell-Cultured Foods

The Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration agreed to a joint regulation of cell-cultured foods. The announcement last week follows a public meeting from last month featuring discussion on how best to regulate cell-cultured, or so-called lab-grown products. Feedback from the meeting suggested a joint-regulatory approach. Meat industry publication Meatingplace reports that FDA will manage cell collection, cell banks, and cell growth and differentiation. USDA will take over during the cell harvest stage, and then will oversee production and labeling of cell-based meat products. The two agencies will work out technical details on collaboration and information sharing. In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Scott Gottleib said, “USDA and FDA are confident that this regulatory framework can be successfully implemented and assure the safety of these products.”