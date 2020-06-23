USD Women’s Golf Sets Schedule

VERMILLION – South Dakota women’s golf has six new tournaments included in its 2020-21 schedule. The five-event fall schedule for the Coyotes will begin with the Jackrabbit Collegiate in Larchwood, Iowa on September 5-6, followed by the MSU Payne Stewart Memorial on September 14-15 in Springfield, Missouri. Next are the University of Missouri’s Johnies Imes Invite September 28-30 and the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite hosted by Seattle October 12-13. The final fall event will be October 19-20, the Pat Bradley Invite hosted by Florida International in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

The spring season for USD will begin February 8-9 at the Battle of the Rock in Riverside, California, followed by the Amelia Island Collegiate at Jacksonville, Florida on February 15-16. Then, the Coyotes will play at the HBU Intercollegiate in Houston, Texas March 15-16 and the Diane Dougherty Invite at Kirkwood, Missouri March 29-30 before the final regular-season tournament April 12-13, the Stampede at the Creek in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Summit League Women’s Golf Championship is set for April 25-27 at the Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas.