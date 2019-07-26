USD Women’s Basketball Releases Schedule

VERMILLION, S.D.—To follow a season where South Dakota’s performance during its nonconference slate earned the Coyotes an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and her staff look to recreate the magic with another challenging lineup. USD released the Women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. Highlighting the schedule is a game against the 2017 NCAA Champions, South Carolina in Columbia. The Gamecocks are one of nine teams scheduled that finished in the top-101 of the RPI a year ago. South Dakota is set to face foes out of the SEC, Big Ten, Pac-12, Big East, Missouri Valley and Horizon League. The home opener is November 13 when USD hosts Drake. The Summit League round-robin begins on Dec. 29 with a trip to Western Illinois. Rivalry match-ups with South Dakota State are slated for Jan. 18 in Vermillion and Feb. 22 in Brookings. The regular season will conclude with senior day against North Dakota on Feb. 29. To view the USD Women’s basketball schedule go to the schools athletic website www.goyotes.com