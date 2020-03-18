USD Womens Basketball 17th in Final AP Pole

NEW YORK – South Dakota women’s basketball ranks No. 17 in the final Associated Press Poll of the season released Tuesday. No. 17/11 South Dakota completed its season 30-2 and ended the year on a 19-game winning streak. The Coyotes became the first program in Summit League history to run the table in the league regular season and capture the Summit League Tournament. This marks South Dakota’s 12th week in the Associated Press Poll, extending the Summit League record for the most weeks in the poll in a single season. South Carolina finished atop the AP poll with 26 of the 30 first place votes. Oregion got the other 4 first place votes and was second. The top 5 was rounded out by Baylor, Maryland and UConn.