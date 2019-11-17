USD Women Win Overtime Game on the Road

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—South Dakota women’s basketball knocked off the Pac-12’s Utah 84-81 in overtime on Saturday inside the Huntsman Center. All five Coyote starters finished the game in double-figures. Junior guard Monica Arens led the way with a career high of 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Senior guard Ciara Duffy totaled 16 points with seven assists and five rebounds. Junior center Hannah Sjerven finished with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting with seven boards and two blocks in limited minutes. Junior guard Chloe Lamb had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, while senior guard Madison McKeever tallied 10 points, three assists and three rebounds. Reaching double figures for Utah was freshman forward Lola Pendande with 19 points, junior forward Ola Mukurat with 14 points and senior guard Kianna Moore with 12 points. South Dakota shot 45.7 percent (32-of-70) from the field, while Utah made 41.7 percent (25-of-60). The Utes scored 10 3-pointers, but the Coyotes balanced it out by controlling the inside game with a 42-24 advantage in the paint. The Coyotes improve to 4-0 with three of those victories coming in true road games. Saturday’s win at Utah (0-3) came against a program that has won 82 percent of its home games in history, ranking in the top-five of the NCAA for home win percentage.