USD Women Win Opening Game

BOSTON – The University of South Dakota Women’s basketball team opened the season with a 80-76 win over Northeastern in Boston on Tuesday. Ciara Duffy made 4 free throws in the final 8 seconds to give USD their season opening win. Duffy finished with 22 points on 6 of 6 field goal shooting in the game to lead the Coyotes. Monica Arens added 16 points while Madison McKeever added 13 and Hannah Sjerven had 10 for USD’s double figure scorers. Kendall Currence led Northeastern with 19 points while while Alexis Hill added 15 and Stella Clark 13. Sjerven had a team high 9 rebounds for the Coyotes. USD held off the Northeastern upset attempt by hitting their last 5 field goals in the game and was 20 of 26 from the free throw line. USD travels to Green Bay for their next game on Saturday.