USD Women Win But SDSU Women Drop Contest

LAS VEGAS—South Dakota knocked down a school record 17 3-pointers to down Northern Illinois 91-48 inside the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout inside South Point Arena. South Dakota tied the program record for 3-point field goals made, a mark which was achieved for the third time on Saturday (at Kansas State in 2015; vs. Minnesota Morris in 2002). Senior guard Madison McKeever made her first five field goal attempts and went 4-of-4 from deep to pace four Coyotes in double-figures with 14 points. She also pitched in five rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Junior center Hannah Sjerven also scored 14 points, while grabbing seven boards and dishing out two assists. She was 7-of-11 from the floor. Senior guard Ciara Duffy recorded her eighth-straight double-figure game with 13 points and four assists. The Coyotes (7-1) swept their opponents at the Thanksgiving tournament with yesterday’s win over the Big Ten’s Ohio State. Northern Illinois (3-4) split its time in Las Vegas with yesterday’s victory against Tennessee Tech.

-0-

CANCUN, Mexico – South Dakota State women’s basketball dropped a heartbreaker against Florida Gulf Coast in the final game of the Cancun Challenge on Saturday, as the Jacks fell 71-70 in the final seconds to snap a five-game winning streak. Myah Selland turned in another impressive performance with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. Paiton Burckhard recorded 17 points and tied her career-best of nine rebounds. Tori Nelson posted 12 points and pulled down five boards. The Jackrabbits outrebounded its opponent for the fifth straight game as it held a 34-26 advantage on the boards. FGCU was led by Keri Jewett-Giles with 24 points. South Dakota State returns home to host Coppin State on Thursday at Frost Arena.