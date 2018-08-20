USD Women SDSU Men Favored in Summit League Cross Country Pre Season Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota’s four-time defending Summit League champion women’s cross country squad was picked first in the Summit’s Preseason Poll with 48 points and six of eight first-place votes. The Coyote men were picked third in the poll with 26 points. South Dakota State is the picked first in the men’s poll. The Coyote trio of senior Megan Billington, junior Kianna Stewart and senior Eldon Warner were selected by the league’s head coaches as runners to watch. Billington and Warner are named as preseason runners to watch for the second-straight season. South Dakota returns five of its top seven from last year’s championship team.

2018 Summit League Women’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank School Points (1st)

1. South Dakota 48 (6)

2. South Dakota State 41 (1)

3. North Dakota State 40 (1)

4. North Dakota 28

T5. Purdue Fort Wayne 21

T5. Omaha 21

7. Western Illinois 15

8. Oral Roberts 10

2018 Summit League Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank School Points (1st)

1. South Dakota State 36 (6)

2. North Dakota State 31 (1)

3. South Dakota 26

4. North Dakota 19

5. Purdue Fort Wayne 14

6. Western Illinois 12

7. Oral Roberts 9