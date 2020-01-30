USD Women Roll at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.—Senior Madison McKeever scored her 1,000th career point, USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit tallied win No. 100 at USD and the Coyotes surpassed 20 wins for the sixth-straight season in USD’s 71-39 victory over Omaha on Wednesday night inside Baxter Arena. It was also the first time since 2014 that South Dakota, which improved to 20-2 overall and 9-0 in Summit League play did not make a 3-pointer. Instead, the Coyotes dominated Omaha in the paint 50-16. South Dakota was led by senior forward Taylor Frederick off the bench with 20 points. Joining Frederick in double-figures were senior guard Ciara Duffy with 14 points and junior center Hannah Sjerven with 10 points and eight boards. Omaha center Mariah Murdie led the Mavericks with 20 points. Plitzuweit reaches 100 victories in 124 games to become the fastest coach to achieve the feat at a Summit League school. She also reached 100 wins in fewer games than it took Pat Summitt at Tennessee (131), Kim Mulkey at Baylor (136), Taylor VanDerveer at Stanford (137), Muffet McGraw at Notre Dame (150) or Geno Auriemma at UConn (153). The Coyotes return to action at Denver on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Colorado.