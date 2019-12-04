USD Women Ranked 24th in USA Today Coaches Poll

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball enters the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time this season at No. 24. The Coyotes were ranked for five-straight weeks last season from Feb. 12 to March 12. The Coyotes (7-1) boast wins over the Big Ten’s Ohio State, the SEC’s Missouri and the Pac-12’s Utah this season. South Dakota also took down Missouri Valley favorite Drake and Horizon League favorite Green Bay. The Coyotes’ lone blemish on the season came at the hands of Missouri State who has improved to 18th in the poll.