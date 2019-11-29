USD Women Down Ohio State

LAS VEGAS—South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Coyotes defeated Ohio State 68-53 inside South Point Arena in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. Duffy posted her seventh-straight double-figure game to start the year with her second double-double on the year. Her stat line read 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal. Joining her in double-figures were junior guard Chloe Lamb with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and junior guard Monica Arens with 11 points and four rebounds. Ohio State was led by freshman Rebeka Mikulasikova’s career high 19 points. The Coyotes also outscored its third Power 5 foe in the paint this season, outdueling Ohio State 26-20 inside the lane. South Dakota (6-1) earned its third win over a Power 5 foe in four games on Friday. Ohio State (3-3) drops its second-straight contest after last Sunday’s 73-62 loss to No. 4 UConn. South Dakota returns to action at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout Saturday against Northern Illinois at 3:15 p.m central time.