USD Women and SDSU Men Lead Summit League Commissioner Cup Standings

ELMHURST, Ill.–South Dakota climbed into first place in The Summit League Commissioner’s Cup standings following the winter season with 57.5 points. The Coyotes also hold the top spot in the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award standings with 38.5 points and are tied for second in the Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award standings with 19.0 points behind South Dakota State which has 20 points. SDSU is third behind USD and NDSU in the Commissioner Cup standings with 50 points. The Coyotes have won three Summit League titles in 2016-17 between women’s cross country, volleyball and men’s basketball. Cross country raced to its third-straight championship, volleyball won the regular season for the program’s first conference title in history and men’s basketball captured the regular season title for the first time in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits are atop the men’s award standings and sit in third place overall after claiming the men’s cross country title and taking second in men’s indoor track & fi eld and women’s basketball. The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports.