USD Wins Summit League Women’s All Sports Award

ELMHURST, Ill. –South Dakota has captured the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award for the third-straight year, the Summit League announced Monday. The Coyotes captured Summit League championships in women’s cross country, women’s basketball and women’s outdoor track & field, propelling the Coyotes to 50 points in USD’s 10 women’s programs. The point total is 3.5 points ahead of second place North Dakota State and six points in front of South Dakota State. North Dakota State edged South Dakota State for the Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All Sports Award. USD tied with Denver for third. North Dakota State finished one point ahead of South Dakota to capture the Commissioner’s Cup, given annually to the institution that collects the most combined points between its men’s and women’s programs.

Commissioner’s Cup Standings

1. North Dakota State 77.0

2. South Dakota 76.0

3. South Dakota State 73.0

4. Denver 62.5

5. Oral Roberts 58.0

6. Western Illinois 47.0

7. Omaha 44.5

8. Fort Wayne 26.0

Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award Standings

1. North Dakota State 30.5

2. South Dakota State 29.0

T-3. South Dakota 26.0

T-3. Denver 26.0

5. Oral Roberts 24.5

6. Western Illinois 18.0

7. Fort Wayne 14.0

8. Omaha 11.0

Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award Standings

1. South Dakota 50.0

2. North Dakota State 46.5

3. South Dakota State 44.0

4. Denver 36.5

T-5. Omaha 33.5

T-5. Oral Roberts 33.5

7. Western Illinois 29.0

8. Fort Wayne 12.0