USD Wins Rainbow Classic

HONOLULU, Hawai’i—South Dakota got a combined 63 points from Tyler Hagedorn, Triston Simpson and Stanley Umude en route to an 85-82 win against Florida A&M Monday at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii. It was the third win in four days for the Coyotes who will bring home the Rainbow Classic championship trophy. South Dakota is 3-0 for the second time in four seasons. The Coyotes return to host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Friday in their home opener inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.