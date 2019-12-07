USD Volleyball Wins But Northern State Season Ends

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota used its most efficient offensive match of the season Friday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to a 3-0 sweep over UNLV in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships.

The Coyotes, now 29-2 overall, had a season-low eight attack errors while producing 46 kills and a .369 hitting percentage while downing the Lady Rebels 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.

South Dakota, winners of 16 straight home matches, including all 12 this season, will be back inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the NIVC quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

KEARNEY, Neb. – The 2019 campaign concluded for the No. 8 Northern State University volleyball team on Friday evening from the NCAA Central Region Tournament. The Wolves fell to host No. 2 Nebraska Kearney in the region semifinal match. UNK posted 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 wins over Northern State ending the Wolves season with a 25-6 record,. Jenna Reiff led the Wolves with 10 kills while Ashley Rozell had 32 assists and Jaiden Langlie had a team high 16 digs.