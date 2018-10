VERMILLION, S.D. РA season-high hitting percentage ushered South Dakota past arch-rival South Dakota State in Friday’s Summit League volleyball match inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11. The Coyotes, posting the season sweep over the Jackrabbits, had 45 kills and just eight errors in the match for a .359 hitting percentage. The Coyotes take a 2-1 led in the South Dakota Showdown Series with their seventh straight win in the series.