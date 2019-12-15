USD Volleyball Advances to NIVC National Title Game

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Sanford Coyote Sports Center is hosting a national championship match Tuesday night. South Dakota advanced to the title game of the National Invitational Volleyball Tournament by topping Tulsa 3-1 Saturday before a home crowd of 1,315. Scores went 19-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13. Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 24 kills, becoming just the second Coyote in single season history to reach the 500 kill mark. Maddie Wiedenfeld added 10 kills while Madison Jurgens had 46 assists, surpassing 1,400 assists in a single season, while the sophomore setter added a season-high 18 digs for her 19th double-double (assists-digs) of the season. Tulsa, out of the American Athletic Conference, got nine kills from Callie Cook and eight from Kayley Cassaday, but saw its season end at 18-16. The Coyotes improved to 31-2 overall and 14-0 at home. Their 18-match home win streak is tied for fourth-best in the nation. Georgia Tech (25-8) of the Atlantic Coast Conference will come to Vermillion for Tuesday’s championship match.