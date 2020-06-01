Monday, June 1, 2020
USD Track & Field Signs Two from SD

David Burrall

VERMILLION – Two South Dakotans are among the commitments for University of South Dakota Track & Field.  Former St. Thomas More standout distance runner Jarek Glenn has signed with USD.  Glenn helped the Cavaliers win the Class A boys state championship in four out of five years, ending in 2019.  He was a five-time state medalist in track and a four-time state medalist in cross-country.  He was fourth in state cross-country last year as a senior.  Glenn also played basketball for St. Thomas More.  Also signing is former Sturgis hurdler Sydney Shaw.  Shaw finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in the 2019 AA state championship.  She won four state medals, and competed on the Scoopers’ 4×200-meter relay team.  Shaw also played volleyball and basketball for Sturgis.