USD to Sign Smith to 3 Year Contract to Coach Coyote Basketball

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota has reached an agreement on a multi-year contract for South Dakota men’s basketball coach Craig Smith according to USD athletic director David Herbster and reported in the Yankton Press and Dakotan. Smith, who guided the Coyotes to a 22-12 record and an NIT appearance this season and the school have reached an agreement on a 3-year contract worth $275,000 per year, according to Herbster and pending approval from the South Dakota Board of Regents. In three seasons in Vermillion, Smith has an overall record of 53-46 and 27-23 in the Summit League. USD won the regular season conference title this past season which at least secured an NIT appearance. The Coyotes entered the Summit League tournament as the No. 1 seed, and proceeded to beat Western Illinois in overtime in the first round but then lost to rival South Dakota State in the semifinals.