USD to Play SDSU for Summit League Womens Tournament Title

March 5, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goyotes.com)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–South Dakota senior center Kate Liveringhouse scored 19 points to lead South Dakota to a 65-53 semifinal victory over Oral Roberts on Monday afternoon inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Junior guard Allison Arens finished one point shy of a double-double with nine points and a season high 12 rebounds. She also dished out two assists and had a pair of steals. Madison McKeever added 15 and Onida native Chloe Lamb scored 11 while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out a team-high four assists in 32 minutes. Oral Roberts was led by freshman guard Maya Mayberry’s 17 points and was the only Golden Eagle in double figures. South Dakota (26-5) advances to its fifth Summit League Tournament Championship game in six years. The Coyotes improve to 11-4 all-time in tournament history and extend their league record winning streak to 20 games. They will face South Dakota State, a team they have beaten twice during the regular season, at 1 pm Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota State women’s basketball team advanced to its eighth The Summit League Championship by recording an 80-51 win over Western Illinois Monday afternoon at the PREMIER Center in front of 6,424 fans. The Jackrabbits, 25-6, had four players score in double figures. Madison Guebert had a game-high 20 points while Macy Miller added 16 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and fourth of her career. Myah Selland and Ellie Thompson each scored 10 points. Selland and Rylie Cascio Jensen each recorded five assists.

Western Illinois, 22-9, was led by Morgan Blumer’s 14 points and Taylor Higginbotham’s 10 points.


