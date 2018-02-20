USD Third and SDSU Sixth in Mid Major Mens Basketball Poll

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team is up to No. 3 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 with its 24-6 overall record. The ranking is USD’s highest in the poll. The Coyotes make the three-position jump after holding the No. 6 ranking the last two polls. The position matches the Summit League’s highest ranking of No. 3 from North Dakota State in the final poll of the 2013-14 season. The 24 victories are a Division I-era best for South Dakota after topping Oral Roberts and Omaha in the past week. South Dakota State moved up one spot to 6th in this week’s poll. The Jacks, coming off a pair of wins over the weekend have a 23-6 record. Gonzaga held on to the number 1 rating in the Mid Major poll followed by Louisiana, which moved up 4 spots to number 2. Saint Mary’s is fourth and Eastern Tennessee State is fifth ahead of SDSU to round out the top 5 in the poll. SDSU and USD play tomorrow night for first place in the Summit League.

RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS

1. Gonzaga (31) 25-4 775 1 West Coast

2. Louisiana 23-4 710 5 Sun Belt

3. South Dakota 24-6 697 6 Summit

4. Saint Mary’s 25-4 639 3 West Coast

5. ETSU 23-5 636 4 Southern

6. South Dakota State 23-6 599 7 Summit

7. Loyola Chicago 23-5 598 8 Missouri Valley

8. New Mexico State 22-5 587 2 Western Athletic

9. Charleston 22-6 485 10 Colonial

10. Murray State 22-5 475 15 Ohio Valley

11. Vermont 22-6 462 9 America East

12. Buffalo 20-7 421 14 Mid-American

13. Belmont 22-7 417 16 Ohio Valley

14. UC Santa Barbara 20-6 348 11 Big West

15. BYU 21-8 317 13 West Coast

16. Montana 20-7 277 12 Big Sky

17. UNC Greensboro 21-7 256 17 Southern

18. Stephen F. Austin 22-5 214 20 Southland

19. Bucknell 20-9 195 23 Patriot

20. Wright State 20-8 129 NR Horizon

21. Northern Kentucky 19-8 112 19 Horizon

22. Penn 19-7 102 25 Ivy League

23. Toledo 19-8 92 21 Mid-American

24. Utah Valley 19-8 73 NR Western Athletic

25. Rider 21-7 69 NR Metro Atlantic