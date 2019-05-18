USD Softball Season Ends

AMES, Iowa—Eastern Kentucky used a five-run second inning to top South Dakota 7-2 in an elimination game at the NISC regional at Cyclone Sports Complex. The loss ends the Coyotes’ season with a 33-28 record, tied for the third-most wins in program history. After playing just four minutes the game was stopped due to rain and resumed 3 hours later. Eastern Kentucky scored 5 runs in the second inning that USD could not recover from. Camille Fowler had two of USD’s five hits including an RBI single. Lauren Eamiguel, Fowler and Dusti Durham were each named to the NISC all-regional team. Eamiguel and Fowler had three hits in the two games in Ames, and Durham was 2-for-4 with a two-run double in Thursday’s 4-3 loss to Purdue.