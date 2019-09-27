USD Soccer Victorious on Thursday

VERMILLION, S.D. — A barrage of three first-half goals in four minutes allowed the South Dakota Coyotes to handle the New Mexico State Aggies by a score of 5-2 on Thursday afternoon at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex. Former Pierre Governor standout Joana Zanin had an assist on the first USD goal of the game by Dani Brown in the 20th minutes. Alexis Mitchell and Taylor Cotter added goals later to give USD the win. South Dakota outshot New Mexico State 22-9 in the match and had five different players score goals. The triumph marks the fourth-straight victory for the Coyotes (5-5).