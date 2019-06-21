USD Soccer Gains State Gatorade Player of the Year

VERMILLION, S.D. – For the second-straight season, the South Dakota soccer team will have the reigning South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year on its roster. Lexie Wood, an incoming freshman from Rapid City, South Dakota, recently received the prestigious award. Wood is set to join rising sophomore and Pierre native Joana Zanin on the Coyotes’ roster giving USD the last two award winners from the Rushmore State on the same roster. Wood scored 15 goals and assisted on nine others during her senior season, leading Stevens High School to an 11-3-1 record and advancing to the Class AA state title game. She earned first-team all-state accolades and was named MVP of the South Dakota All-Star Game. She concluded her prep career with 22 goals and 14 assists.