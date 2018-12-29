USD snd SDSU Womens Hoops Ranked in Mid Major Poll

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women’s basketball remains in second in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll announced over the holiday weekend. The Coyotes continue to receive votes in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls for the fourth-straight week. South Dakota State remains ranked 4th in the poll. Gonzaga continues to hold down the overall top rating in the Mid Major poll. Drake is rated third and Central Michigan is 5th in the mid major poll to round out the top 5. USD is 12-2 on the season heading into Summit League Play. SDSU is 9-4 on the season following their Summit League opening win at Western Illinois on Friday.

Rk School Record PR

1. Gonzaga (31) 11-1 1

2. South Dakota 12-2 2

3. Drake 8-4 3

4. South Dakota St. 8-4 4

5. Central Michigan 8-2 5

6. Buffalo 8-3 6

7. Florida Gulf Coast 10-3 7

8. Ohio 10-0 11

9. Bucknell 9-2 9

10. Marist 9-3 14

11. Penn 7-2 19

12. Drexel 7-3 8

13. Northeastern 10-1 10

14. Green Bay 5-3 12

15. Wright State 8-4 13

16. Belmont 7-3 16

17. Maine 7-3 15

18. James Madison 7-4 18

19. Saint Mary’s 7-4 17

20. Princeton 7-7 NR

21. BYU 8-3 21

22. UC Irvine 9-2 22

23. South Alabama 11-0 24

24. Toledo 8-3 NR

25. Quinnipiac 5-5 NR