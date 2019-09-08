USD Routed at 4th Ranked Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla.— Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three scores in a little more than one half of work to lead the fourth-ranked Sooners to a 70-14 win over South Dakota Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was Oklahoma’s fifth game against an FCS opponent since 1999 and this one had a similar result as the previous four. The Sooners (2-0) outgained the Coyotes (0-2) 390-112 in the first half and took a 28-0 lead into the break. A pick-six from Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles began the second half and the rout was on. South Dakota’s scores came in the third quarter from the arm of Austin Simmons who connected with Kody Case on a 23-yard strike and Caleb Vander Esch with a 27-yard strike. Both came in the 4th quarter. Simmons completed 25 of 34 passes for 244 yards. He had the two touchdown tosses and was intercepted twice. South Dakota linebacker Elijah Reed had a career-high 12 tackles and safety Phillip Powell totaled eight. Oklahoma racked up 733 yards of offense. The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host Houston Baptist at 2 p.m. Saturday inside the DakotaDome.