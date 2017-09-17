USD Rolls Over No. 10 UND

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota dominated 10th-ranked North Dakota from start to finish, outgaining the Hawks 575-257 and rolling to a 45-7 win Saturday inside the DakotaDome to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2006. It was the only weekend FCS matchup between top-25 teams, but this one was over by halftime. USD quarterback Chris Streveler completed 17 of 24 passes in the opening half for 241 yardsfive of their seven first-half possessions, racking up 400 yards of offense in the process, and took a 31-0 lead into the break. Streveler finished with 290 yards passing, 62 yards rushing, and three touchdowns (1 pass, 2 rush). Shamar Jackson caught four passes for a game-high 97 yards. USD held North Dakota to 47 yards rushing in the first half and 102 yards for the game. The Coyotes, No. 23 in the polls and climbing, won their 15th consecutive home opener dating back to 2003, and improved to 34-5 in home openers in the Dome dating back to 1979.