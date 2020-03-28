USD Rated Number 1 in College Insider Mid Major Poll

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball finishes the 2019-20 season where they began – holding the top spot of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll.

The preseason favorites, South Dakota finished 30-2 overall, completed a perfect 16-0 run through the Summit League and captured the Summit League Tournament title. The Coyotes became the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the tournament. South Dakota’s average margin of victory during conference play was 32 points per game.

CollegeInsider.Com Mid Major Women’s Basketball Top 25

Final Poll

1. South Dakota (16), 30-2

2. Princeton (14), 26-1

3. James Madison, 25-4

4. Gonzaga, 28-3

5. Marist, 26-4

6. Missouri State (1), 26-4

7. Florida Gulf Coast, 30-3

8. Drake, 22-8

9. Coastal Carolina, 25-4

10. IUPUI, 23-8

11. Rider, 26-4

12. Stony Brook, 28-3

13. Troy, 25-4

14. Montana State, 25-6

15. Central Michigan, 23-7

16. Drexel, 23-7

17. Portland, 21-11

18. Bucknell, 24-6

19. Bradley, 22-7

20. South Dakota State, 23-10

21. SEMO, 25-7

22. San Diego, 20-11

23. Penn, 20-7

24. Bethune-Cookman, 23-6

25. UC Davis, 17-12