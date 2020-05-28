USD Punter Earns Pre Season All America Honor

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior Brady Schutt has been named a preseason all-American according to HERO Sports announced Thursday. It is the first such honor for Schutt, the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019 who ranked fourth nationally with a 45.1-yard average. Florida A&M’s Chris Faddoul (first team), Northern Arizona’s D.J. Arnson (second team) along with Schutt (third team) are the only three punters selected to the team. They represent the top three returners at their position. Of the trio, Schutt led the way with 19 punts of 50 yards or more. He also drew 13 fair catches on his 57 boots and pinned 17 inside the 20.