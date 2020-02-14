USD Pulls Away In Second Half

VERMILLION, S.D.—Five Coyotes scored in double-figures as No. 21/16 South Dakota women’s basketball ran past Western Illinois 88-51 Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Junior center Hannah Sjerven tallied her third double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Coyotes. Senior guard Ciara Duffy and junior guard Chloe Lamb pitched in with 11 points apeice and Madison McKeever had 10. Western Illinois was led by sophomore guard Elizabeth Lutz with 18 points. The Coyotes shot 47.9 percent (34-of-71) from the floor in the game with nine 3-pointers. Western Illinois shot 29.1 percent (16-of-55) from the field. South Dakota (23-2, 12-0 Summit) remains undefeated in league play as their 12-game winning streak ranks ninth in the nation. After tonight, Western Illinois (13-12, 7-5) is tied with Oral Roberts for third place in the league standings without any Rushmore State teams remaining on its schedule. South Dakota returns to the road for the fourth time in five games, visiting Oral Roberts on Saturday.