USD Posts First Win of Seanson Saturday

GREELY, Col. – The University of South Dakota picked up their first win of the season on Saturday with a 14-6 win over Northern Colorado in Greely, Co. The Coyotes put two lon scoring drives behind quarterback Austin Simmons who completed 24 passes for 184 yards and 1 touchdown while throwing no interceptions. USD had 387 yards of total offense while limiting UNC to 221 yards. South Dakota is 1-3 on the season with their next game October 5th when they hos Indiana State for the annual Dakota Days game in Vermillion.