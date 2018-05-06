  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • USD Pole Vaulter Soars Again

USD Pole Vaulter Soars Again

May 6, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goyotes.com)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota sophomore Chris Nilsen vaulted higher than any other American this season when he cleared 19 feet, 2 ¾ inches, at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday afternoon inside Howard Wood Stadium. Nilsen’s 19-2 ¾ vault demolished the Howard Wood record, improved his own career best and surpassed his own coach, Olympic bronze medalist Derek Miles, by a centimeter. The sophomore is beyond leading the NCAA, but boasts the top American mark this season. Nilsen ranks fourth in the world behind world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France, Shawn Barber of Canada, and Mondo Duplantis of Sweden.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia