USD Pole Vaulter Soars Again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota sophomore Chris Nilsen vaulted higher than any other American this season when he cleared 19 feet, 2 ¾ inches, at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Saturday afternoon inside Howard Wood Stadium. Nilsen’s 19-2 ¾ vault demolished the Howard Wood record, improved his own career best and surpassed his own coach, Olympic bronze medalist Derek Miles, by a centimeter. The sophomore is beyond leading the NCAA, but boasts the top American mark this season. Nilsen ranks fourth in the world behind world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie of France, Shawn Barber of Canada, and Mondo Duplantis of Sweden.