USD Outscores Western Illinois

MACOMB, ILL. – Tenth-ranked South Dakota used four scores from quarterback Chris Streveler to build a 38-6 lead and held on late to secure a 38-33 road win at No. 16 Western Illinois Saturday afternoon at Hanson Field in the conference opener for both teams. The Coyotes (4-0, 1-0 MVFC) moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2006 and won their third road game, also the most since that season. Western Illinois (3-1, 0-1), fresh off three impressive road wins, lost its home opener for the first time in eight seasons. Streveler, the nation’s leader in points responsible for, threw three touchdown passes and ran for one more. He completed 19 of passes for 328 yards for his second-highest tally as a Coyote and totaled 417 yards in all.