USD No Match for NDSU

FARGO, N.D.—When the head referee mischaracterizes you as your rival school not once, but twice at the opening coin toss, you know you’re in for a long day. That was the case inside the Fargodome Saturday where No. 1 North Dakota State rolled to a 49-14 win against South Dakota. Bison quarterback Trey Lance threw for 249 yards and two scores and Ty Brooks added 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to help North Dakota State stay unbeaten at 11-0 and clinch the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship. South Dakota (4-7, 3-4 MVFC) racked up 172 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but the Coyotes were limited to 11 completions through the air for a season-low 73 yards. The Bison (11-0, 7-0) marched for touchdowns the first four times they had it and never looked back. NDSU outgained the South Dakota 700-245. Suth Dakota returns home to host South Dakota State on Senior Day next Saturday inside the DakotaDome.