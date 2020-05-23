USD Names New Radio Voice of the Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D.—John Thayer, the voice of South Dakota women’s basketball for the last seven seasons, is replacing Joe Van Goor as the play-by-play announcer for Coyote football and men’s basketball announced Friday by USD Director of Athletics David Herbster and Learfield IMG College. Thayer has been the sideline reporter for Coyote football for the past five seasons. He will be joined in the booth by Gary Culver, the former coach of Vermillion High School who has served as the analyst of Coyote football broadcasts since 2013. Replacing Thayer on the sidelines is Carter Woodiel who will also be the new voice of Coyote women’s basketball. Woodiel is a 2018 graduate of University of Missouri and is currently the voice of the Sioux Falls Canaries. He has also served the Sioux Falls Stampede and Midwest Communications in South Dakota.