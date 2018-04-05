USD Names New Head Men’s Basketball Coach

VERMILLION, S.D. – University of South Dakota alum Todd Lee, who has garnered a national title and multiple championships throughout a prestigious coaching career, is returning to Vermillion to lead the Coyotes’ men’s basketball program athletic director David Herbster announced Wednesday. Lee will be formally introduced at a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday in the DakotaDome Club on the USD campus. A native of Huron, South Dakota, Lee graduated from South Dakota in 1986 with a degree in business administration. He received his master’s degree in education from Azusa Pacific in 2003. Lee spent the past five seasons as the associate head coach at Grand Canyon University, helping the Lopes to a 103-58 record. The team’s 81 wins during its four-year transition to Division I are the most by any program that has made the leap. Lee also had coaching stops at Kentucky Wesleyen, U-C Irvine, CSU Baketsfield and Southwest Community College as well as an assistant coaching position with the Rapid City Thillers of the now defunct Continental Basketball Association from 1992 to 94.