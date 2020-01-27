USD Moves Up to Number 21 in AP Women’s Basketball Poll

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball climbed to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 announced Monday afternoon. It is the highest the Coyote women have ever been ranked in the writers’ poll. No. 21 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0) remains undefeated at the midway point of Summit League play. The Coyotes have won their first eight league games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game. This marks No. 21 South Dakota’s fourth-straight week in the Associated Press Top 25 and fifth week of the season. USD is one of three mid-majors in the AP Top 25, joining No. 12 Gonzaga and No. 24 Missouri State. South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon, UConn and Louisville continue to be the top 5 rated schools in the poll. Stanford is 6th followed by North Carolina State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State round out the top 10.

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1

2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2

3. Oregon 17-2 671 4

4. UConn 18-1 665 3

5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5

6. Stanford 18-2 599 6

7. NC State 19-1 552 8

8. UCLA 18-1 528 10

9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9

10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7

11. DePaul 19-2 437 11

12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13

13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12

14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14

15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15

16. Arizona 16-3 288 18

17. Maryland 16-4 273 20

18. Iowa 17-3 240 19

19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16

20. Indiana 15-5 152 17

21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24

22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23

23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22

24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 –

25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1.