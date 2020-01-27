Monday, January 27, 2020
Sports 

USD Moves Up to Number 21 in AP Women’s Basketball Poll

rodfisher

 

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball climbed to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 announced Monday afternoon. It is the highest the Coyote women have ever been ranked in the writers’ poll. No. 21 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0) remains undefeated at the midway point of Summit League play. The Coyotes have won their first eight league games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game. This marks No. 21 South Dakota’s fourth-straight week in the Associated Press Top 25 and fifth week of the season. USD is one of three mid-majors in the AP Top 25, joining No. 12 Gonzaga and No. 24 Missouri State. South Carolina, Baylor, Oregon, UConn and Louisville continue to be the top 5 rated schools in the poll. Stanford is 6th followed by North Carolina State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State round out the top 10.

Record Pts       Prv
1. South Carolina (26)     19-1      746       1
2. Baylor (3)                  17-1      716       2
3. Oregon                      17-2      671       4
4. UConn                       18-1      665       3
5. Louisville (1)              20-1      643       5
6. Stanford                    18-2      599       6
7. NC State                    19-1      552       8
8. UCLA                        18-1      528       10
9. Mississippi St.         18-3      500       9
10. Oregon St.               16-4      479       7
11. DePaul                     19-2      437       11
12. Gonzaga                  20-1      382       13
13. Kentucky                 15-3      380       12
14. Florida St.                17-3      379       14
15. Texas A&M              17-3      352       15
16. Arizona                    16-3      288       18
17. Maryland                 16-4      273       20
18. Iowa                       17-3      240       19
19. Arizona St.               15-5      212       16
20. Indiana                    15-5      152       17
21. South Dakota           19-2      127       24
22. Tennessee               16-4      125       23
23. Northwestern           17-3      111       22
24. Missouri St.              16-3      73         –
25. Arkansas                 16-4      56         21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1.