USD Men Win

VERMILLION, S.D.—Balanced scoring and 55 percent shooting led to a season-high point total and a 94-79 win against Mount Marty College Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Stanley Umude, the preseason Summit League Player of the Year, led South Dakota with 19 points and tied his career high in rebounds with 14. It was his third consecutive double-double. Tyler Peterson added 17 while Cody Kelley scored 16 points, Brandon Armstrong had a season-best 15 points and Tyler Hagedorn came off the bench for the first time and contributed 14 points and seven board. The win moved the Coyotes to 7-3 overall and 10-0 against their neighbors from Yankton in a series that first began back in 1983. The Coyotes host Alabama State on Monday.