USD Men Rated 10th in Mid Major Poll

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team made a leap of eight positions to No. 10 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25. The No. 10 position is the highest the Coyotes have been in the poll, which showcases 22 mid-major conferences and is voted on by 31 head coaches. South Dakota, 13-4 overall, opened Summit League action with an 82-71 victory over Denver on Dec. 30. The Coyotes, the highest-ranked Summit League team in the poll, garnered 389 points while Gonzaga maintains the top spot with 27 first place votes and 771 points.

Mid Major Top 10

1. Gonzaga

2. Saint Mary’s

3. Charleston

4. Albany

5. New Mexico State

6. BYU

7. Loyola Chicago

8. Louisiana

9. Missouri State

10. South Dakota