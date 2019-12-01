USD Men Lose on Saturday

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.—Northern Arizona outscored South Dakota 14-2 over the final four minutes of the game to steal a 76-72 victory Saturday at the Rolle Activity Center. Luke Avdalovic and Andre Bernie scored 17 points each to lead the Lumberjacks (3-1), which had lost to South Dakota by double digits in each of the last two seasons. Avdalovic’s fourth 3-pointer of the game tied the game at 72-72 with 1:14 to go, and Cameron Shelton made two free throws with 37 seconds left that put the Lumberjacks ahead for good. South Dakota got 18 points and a game-high 14 rebounds from Stanley Umude, but fell to 6-2. Ty Chisom, playing in place of injured point guard Triston Simpson, notched a season-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Cody Kelley also had 17 points for the Coyotes. The Coyotes finish a season-long, four-game road trip Monday against the Washington Huskies