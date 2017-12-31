USD Men and Women Win League Openers

VERMILLION, S.D. – Matt Mooney scored 20 points as the South Dakota men’s basketball team opened Summit League action with an 82-71 victory over Denver Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Four Coyotes scored in double-digits including Mooney’s game-high 20 points. Triston Simpson tallied 17, Tyler Peterson 13 and Tyler Hagedorn 11 points. South Dakota wins its Summit League opener for the second-straight season and improves to 13-4 overall while Denver falls to 6-9 and 0-1 in league play.

In the women’s game, Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy posted her first collegiate double-double with a career high 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Dakota in a 79-51 rout of Denver on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes (9-5, 1-0 Summit) took their 10th-straight game against the Pioneers (8-7, 0-1 Summit) in series history. South Dakota also moves to 5-2 all-time in Summit League opener. South Dakota scored 13 unanswered points in the first five minutes as Denver committed four turnovers. The Coyotes forced their opponent into 22 turnovers for the third-straight game. The Coyotes never trailed in the game and led by as much as 30 with 1:42 remaining.