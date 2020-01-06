USD Men and Women Post Summit League Victories on Sunday

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota led Denver from start to finish, but it got close late before the Coyotes emerged with an 80-78 win over the Pioneers Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tyler Hagedorn led South Dakota with 26 points for his seventh 20-point effort of the season and third in the last four games. Tyler Peterson was 5-of-5 from the field and made six free throws for 17 points. Cody Kelley added 16 points including four free throws in the closing seconds that sealed the win. Denver (4-13, 0-3) got 26 points and nine rebounds from Jase Townsend. South Dakota improved to 10-7 and 1 and 2 in Summit League play with the win.

-0-

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota posted season-highs in offensive rebounds and total rebounds in opening the home portion of the Summit League women’s basketball slate with a 104-61 win over Denver. The Coyotes pulled down 22 offensive rebounds and 50 total rebounds in a game that 1,921 fans saw the hosts win nearly every battle for a loose ball and completely disrupt Denver’s offensive rhythm. South Dakota (14-2, 3-0) had five players reach double figures, three that recorded double-doubles, in surpassing 100 points for the third time this season. Ciara Duffy had 19 while Hannah Sjerven added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Monica Arens scored 12 and Onida native Chloe Lamb chipped in with 11. The game featured the two highest-scoring offenses in the Summit League as the Coyotes easily surpassed their season average of 80.5 and held Denver to its second-fewest points in a game this season.