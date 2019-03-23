USD Loses NCAA Tournament Opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. —South Dakota’s lone senior Allison Arens wrapped up her collegiate career Friday evening in the NCAA Tournament with a first-round loss, 79-66, to Clemson inside Humphrey Coliseum. Arens, the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Year and one of two Coyotes to earn all-Summit League three times, graduates with more than 1,400 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists for her career. Joining Arens in double-figures was sophomore center Hannah Sjerven, who tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Clemson (20-12) was one of eight ACC teams to advance to the NCAA Tournament this year, the most of any conference. The Tigers were led by the duo of senior guards Simone Westbrook and Danielle Edwards with 27 and 25 points, respectively. South Dakota (28-6) became the first Summit League team, by the league’s current name, to earn an at-large bid to the big dance. The Coyotes finished with the program’s fourth-best winning percentage in 47 years.