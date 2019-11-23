USD Loses at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a game-high 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting to lead Arkansas to a 77-56 win against South Dakota Friday at Bud Walton Arena. It was one of three Division I games Friday featuring two unbeaten teams. Arkansas improved to 5-0 by taking a 39-24 lead into halftime and not allowing the Coyotes to get closer than 10 in the second half. South Dakota, the nation’s leading three-point shooting team, made just 3-of-12 from beyond the arc in dipping to 5-1. The Coyotes were facing a Razorback defense that had allowed just eight made 3’s through four games. Arkansas didn’t fare much better from deep. The home team finished 4-of-20. Tyler Hagedorn scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half to pace South Dakota. Stanley Umude totaled 13 points and had a game-high eight rebounds. South Dakota shot 48 percent in the second half after hitting 10-of-30 in the first half. The Coyotes return to action Wednesday against California Baptist in Riverside, California.