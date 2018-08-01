USD Linebacker Earns STATS Pre Season All American Honor

VERMILLION, S.D.— South Dakota junior defensive end Darin Greenfield has been named a preseason all-American by STATS the organization announced Tuesday. Greenfield, a second-team pick, is joined by an FCS-leading 16 selections from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Greenfield was named a STATS all-American at the conclusion of last season after leading the Valley and ranking fifth nationally with 19.5 tackles-for-loss, sixth-most in program history. He ranked second in the Valley and 18th nationally with 9.0 sacks, also sixth-most all-time at USD. Greenfield totaled 59 tackles in 13 games and led the Coyotes with 13 quarterback hurries.

(goyotes.com)